Bautista worked out as a pitcher over the winter and is hoping to continue his career in 2020 as a two-way player, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Before Major League Baseball suspended spring training in mid-March, Bautista hadn't signed with a team and wasn't known to have any job offers on the table, but that apparently hasn't convinced him to call it quits. At the very least, Bautista is eager to participate in the 2021 World Baseball Classic, either as a member of the Dominican Republic or Spain roster (he's eligible to play for the latter country because his father holds Spanish citizenship.) Bautista could find work in a foreign league prior to the World Baseball Classic in an attempt to keep himself sharp, but the 39-year-old's time in affiliated ball is likely over. Bautista last saw MLB action in the 2018 season, logging 399 plate appearances between the Braves, Mets and Phillies.