Mets' Jose Bautista: Could be headed to Phillies
Bautista was claimed on revocable waivers by the Phillies on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The Mets now have until Tuesday to work out a deal with their division rivals for the veteran slugger, or decide whether to keep him or simply let him go join a pennant chase. Bautista has a .196/.339/.364 slash line with 11 homers through 95 games between the Braves and Mets this season, and he would be little more than a bench bat for Philadelphia.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start