Bautista was claimed on revocable waivers by the Phillies on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets now have until Tuesday to work out a deal with their division rivals for the veteran slugger, or decide whether to keep him or simply let him go join a pennant chase. Bautista has a .196/.339/.364 slash line with 11 homers through 95 games between the Braves and Mets this season, and he would be little more than a bench bat for Philadelphia.