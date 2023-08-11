Bautista will sign a one-day contract with the Blue Jays on Friday before officially retiring, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Bautista is 42 and hasn't played anywhere since 2018, but his retirement hasn't been official until now. He played 15 seasons and for eight different teams, but his best years by far came during his 10 years in Toronto, a stretch which saw him bat .253/.372/.506, make six straight All-Star teams and on four occasions finish in the top 10 in American League MVP voting.