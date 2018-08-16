Bautista is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against Philadelphia.

Bautista will receive a little breather after starting the past five games, during which he's gone 3-for-18 with three RBI and three runs scored. Austin Jackson will roam center field during Game 1, but look for Bautista to return to the starting lineup in the nightcap.

