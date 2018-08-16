Bautista went 3-for-4 with a grand slam, a double, seven RBI and three runs scored in the 24-4 win over the Phillies in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader.

Bautista, and the entire Mets offense, had an absolute monster day at the dish. He brought his average back over the Mendoza line, now sitting at .204 in 240 at-bats. Oddly enough, Bautista didn't even start this game. Brandon Nimmo (finger) left the game after being hit by a pitch in the third inning before being replaced by the veteran slugger.