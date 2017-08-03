Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Lands on revocable trade waivers

Bautista has been placed on revocable trade waivers, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.

This does not necessarily mean Joey Bats will change clubs. Many, if not most, major-league players are exposed to this process following the non-waiver trade deadline, and the club could even pull him back if he's claimed. Also, as a 10-and-5 player, Bautista has a full no-trade clause he'd have to waive for a move to happen. The veteran has a mutual 2018 option on his contract, but it's unlikely the Blue Jays want to pay the $17 million that would lock him in. The likely scenario is Bautista becoming a free agent after a disappointing 2017. Either way, he controls whether he'll finish this season with another club.