Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Lands on revocable trade waivers
Bautista has been placed on revocable trade waivers, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.
This does not necessarily mean Joey Bats will change clubs. Many, if not most, major-league players are exposed to this process following the non-waiver trade deadline, and the club could even pull him back if he's claimed. Also, as a 10-and-5 player, Bautista has a full no-trade clause he'd have to waive for a move to happen. The veteran has a mutual 2018 option on his contract, but it's unlikely the Blue Jays want to pay the $17 million that would lock him in. The likely scenario is Bautista becoming a free agent after a disappointing 2017. Either way, he controls whether he'll finish this season with another club.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Playing under market pressure•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Receives rare day off Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Crushes 15th homer Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Collects three hits in win over Yanks•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Homers, drives in four Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Three hits Friday•
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...