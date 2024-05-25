Berrios (5-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing two runs on seven hits over seven innings as the Blue Jays fell 2-1 to the Tigers. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The right-hander was sharp, generating 28 called or swinging strikes among an efficient 83 pitches, but a two-run homer by Kerry Carpenter in the first inning proved to be the difference as Toronto's bats had little success against Reese Olson. The quality start was the third straight for Berrios and his ninth in 11 outings this season, and he'll take a 2.94 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 53:18 K:BB through 67.1 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Pirates.