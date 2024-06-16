Berrios (6-5) picked up the win Sunday against Cleveland, allowing four earned runs on eight hits and zero walks while striking out one batter over six innings.

Berrios was one out away from recording his 12th quality start of the season, but Daniel Schneemann launched a two-run shot with two outs in the sixth, the only extra-base hit yielded by Berrios. Over his past 10 starts, the 30-year-old has allowed a home run in nine of them, recording a 4.32 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP across 60.1 innings in that span. Berrios will look to bounce back in his next start, currently scheduled for next weekend in Cleveland.