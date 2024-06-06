Berrios allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two batters over six innings in a no-decision against Baltimore on Wednesday.

Berrios didn't do much in the strikeout department with just two punchouts, but he was nonetheless very effective in recording his fifth straight quality start. The right-hander has just one win during that span but has put up a very solid 2.73 ERA. Aside from an eight-run, 3.2 inning blowup against Philadelphia on May 7, Berrios has been a model of consistency this season, allowing three or fewer runs in each of his other 12 starts. On the campaign, he's registered a 2.80 ERA along with a 60:21 K:BB across 80.1 innings.