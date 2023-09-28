Berrios (11-12) took the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks over six innings against the Yankees. He struck out 10.

While Berrios ended his campaign with a season-high 10 strikeouts, he'd give up two runs on an Aaron Judge homer in the fourth inning before surrendering two more runs in the fifth, as the Yankees handed him a second straight loss. Berrios has allowed four runs in consecutive starts against New York after holding opponents to two runs or fewer in each of his previous three outings. The 29-year-old right-hander will finish the year with a 3.65 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 184 strikeouts across 32 starts (189.2 innings).