Berrios did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits and three walks over six innings against Houston. He struck out two.

Berrios held the Astros at bay Tuesday, allowing a lone run on a Jose Altuve homer to lead off the fourth inning. The 29-year-old Berrios now has back-to-back quality starts to open the year after going 11-12 with a 3.65 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 184:52 K:BB in 32 outings last season. He's currently in line for a home matchup with the Mariners in his next start early next week.