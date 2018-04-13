Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Placed on DL with shoulder inflammation

Donaldson was put on the 10-day disabled list due to right shoulder inflammation, retroactive to April 11.

Donaldson has been dealing with throwing problems since the beginning of the season when manager John Gibbons declared him as having a 'dead arm,' following a batch of games where he was visibly struggling to get the ball to first base. The third baseman was briefly moved to the DH spot, but returned to his typical position against the White Sox on April 3 and has been playing the field since. Donaldson hasn't experienced any sort of setback or new injury to the shoulder, but without any noticeable improvement, Donaldson will be forced to spend some time in Florida going through a throwing program to correct the issue. In a corresponding move, Teoscar Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Expect to see Yangervis Solarte earn a majority of the starts at the hot corner in Donaldson's absence.