Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Placed on DL with shoulder inflammation
Donaldson was put on the 10-day disabled list due to right shoulder inflammation, retroactive to April 11.
Donaldson has been dealing with throwing problems since the beginning of the season when manager John Gibbons declared him as having a 'dead arm,' following a batch of games where he was visibly struggling to get the ball to first base. The third baseman was briefly moved to the DH spot, but returned to his typical position against the White Sox on April 3 and has been playing the field since. Donaldson hasn't experienced any sort of setback or new injury to the shoulder, but without any noticeable improvement, Donaldson will be forced to spend some time in Florida going through a throwing program to correct the issue. In a corresponding move, Teoscar Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Expect to see Yangervis Solarte earn a majority of the starts at the hot corner in Donaldson's absence.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Receives day off•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Connects for grand slam•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Back at third•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Could be back at third base Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Scores twice in Sunday win•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Will DH due to dead arm•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...