Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Won't play Sunday

Donaldson (illness) isn't listed in the lineup or as an available bench option for Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Donaldson, who has been nursing a minor shoulder issue in spring training, was able to return to the lineup Saturday against the Nationals, but exited early than expected after experiencing dehydration. The Blue Jays are likely just giving him another day to rest and get his energy back up, so he should return to the field at some point early this week.