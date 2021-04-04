Merryweather recorded the save Sunday against the Yankees after tossing a scoreless ninth inning while fanning two.
Merryweather recorded his second save of the season in dominant style, as he tossed nine of his 11 pitches for strikes and didn't have problems retiring the side to record the final three outs of the game. Merryweather is now 2-for-2 in save opportunities this season, and he could get more opportunities down the road -- but Jordan Romano might serve as the team's primary closer going forward.
