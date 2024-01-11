Merryweather signed a $1.175 million contract with the Cubs on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

In his first season with the Cubs, Merryweather turned in the best year of his career with a 3.38 ERA and 1.31 WHIP through 72 innings while picking up two saves and 17 holds. The 32-year-old earns a $438,000 raise in his first arbitration year, and he appears in position to continue serving in a setup role for Adbert Alzolay.