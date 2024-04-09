Merryweather (ribs/back) underwent additional testing Monday and it was determined that he is dealing with a rib stress fracture in his back, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Merryweather was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right shoulder strain, but manager Craig Counsell announced his updated injury status Monday, stating that the right hander will be shut down from throwing for four weeks. Merryweather is now set to be on the shelf well past the minimum stay on the IL and in the meantime, Daniel Palencia will likely stick around the major-league bullpen.