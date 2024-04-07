Merryweather was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right shoulder strain, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Merryweather has seen the mound in four games this year, posting a 1.93 ERA and 6:2 K:BB through 4.2 innings for the Cubs, and the injury likely occurred in his most recent outing Friday against the Dodgers, when he struck out three while recording a hold. Due to the fifth-year pitcher's injury hiatus, Chicago has brought up Daniel Palencia from Triple-A Iowa. Merryweather will be eligible to return before the end of April but has no official timeline for his return.