Twins' Julian Merryweather: Begins running
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merryweather (hamstring) played catch Wednesday and did some running in front of the training staff, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Merryweather suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain Feb. 24 and was expected to need about 3-to-4 weeks to recover. It looks like he's candidate to begin the season on the injured list but still has time to be ready for Opening Day.
More News
-
Twins' Julian Merryweather: Shut down with Grade 1 strain•
-
Twins' Julian Merryweather: Exits with strained hamstring•
-
Twins' Julian Merryweather: Signs with Twins as NRI•
-
Brewers' Julian Merryweather: Moves to Milwaukee•
-
Mets' Julian Merryweather: Latches on with Mets•
-
Julian Merryweather: Released by Cubs•