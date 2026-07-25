Twins' Julian Merryweather: Returns from IL

Merryweather (hamstring) allowed one hit and no walks over a scoreless inning of relief Wednesday after being reinstated from Triple-A St. Paul's 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Merryweather was placed on St. Paul's IL coming out of spring training after suffering a Grade 1 hamstring strain in late February, then suffered a setback shortly after beginning a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League in early May. The veteran righty restarted his rehab assignment on July 4 and compiled a 2.84 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB in 6.1 innings over six appearances between the FCL and Single-A Fort Myers before St. Paul brought him back from the IL.