Merryweather worked around two walks to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and secure the save in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Rockies. He struck out one.

Merryweather is now 2-for-3 in save opportunities this season, with both of his conversions coming in the last two weeks. The righty has apparently stepped in as Chicago's top option to close with Adbert Alzolay (forearm) out, and Mark Leiter has stayed in a setup role. Alzolay could return as soon as Tuesday, however, which would push Merryweather down the bullpen pecking order.