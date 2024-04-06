Merryweather tossed 1.1 scoreless innings to earn a hold in Friday's 9-7 win over the Dodgers. He allowed a hit and a walk, while striking out three.

Merryweather helped bridge the gap to closer Adbert Alzolay after starter Kyle Hendricks only lasted four innings, and he picked up his first 2024 hold in the process. The righty had a solid 2023, logging a 3.38 ERA along with 17 holds and two saves across 72 innings while striking out 98. Merryweather could improve on those numbers in 2024 as a key reliever for the Cubs.