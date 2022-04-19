Merryweather is dealing with right knee discomfort but has been cleared to continue pitching, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Merryweather has picked up a pair of losses while giving up four earned runs in 4.2 innings so far this season. It's possible his knee is partly to blame for that performance. He'll continue pitching through it while wearing a brace.
