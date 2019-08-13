Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Busts out of slump
Smoak went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Monday's win over the Rangers.
The first baseman hadn't gone deep since July 28, hitting just .105 (4-for-38) with zero extra-base hits in 11 games during that power outage, but Smoak broke out in a big way as part of a 19-run eruption from the Jays offense. On the season, he's now slashing .211/.351/.413 with 19 homers and 52 RBI.
