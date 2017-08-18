Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Launches 33rd homer in win
Smoak went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBI during Thursday's win over Tampa Bay.
Smoak's breakout campaign continues to surge on, as he's now up to a .296/.371/.579 slash line with 33 homers, 80 RBI and 69 runs. After failing to fully live up to his potential for half a decade, the 30-year-old first baseman has finally put it all together at the highest level. Considering his consistency this season, there's no reason to expect Smoak to slow down at this point, either.
