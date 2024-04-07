Turner is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
Turner's absence doesn't appear to be anything more than a maintenance day as the Blue Jays and Yankees wrap up their series with an afternoon contest that begins at 1:35 p.m. ET. With Turner on the bench, George Springer will get a day out of the outfield and will serve as Toronto's designated hitter.
