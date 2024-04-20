Turner went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's win over the Padres.

Turner opened the game's scoring with a 404-foot solo home run off Matt Waldron in the first inning. The 39-year-old veteran tacked on another RBI in the second inning via a single. Turner has looked quite comfortable with his new Canadian team, slashing .345/.429/.569 with two homers and 11 RBI over 70 plate appearances.