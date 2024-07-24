Turner went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Rays.

The veteran slugger went back-to-back with Vladimir Guerrero in the sixth inning off Manuel Rodriguez to account for all of the Jays' offense on the night. Turner snapped a 21-game homer drought with the blast, a stretch in which he managed only two doubles and seven RBI while slashing .219/.348/.247. Given that he only signed a one-year deal with Toronto in January, Turner is one of the players the team will be looking to move by the trade deadline, so a hot streak to close out July could net the Jays a slightly better return.