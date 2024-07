The Blue Jays placed Turner on the paternity leave list Wednesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Turner will miss a maximum of three games while awaiting the birth of his child, starting with Wednesday's matchup against the Astros. Assuming he is out for the next three games, his return is slated for Saturday's contest against the Mariners. Steward Berroa was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to take Turner's spot on the 26-man roster.