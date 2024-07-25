Turner went 3-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rays.

Turner has logged back-to-back three-hit efforts after opening July in a 4-for-41 slide. While he didn't knock an extra-base hit Wednesday, it's still encouraging to see the veteran make better contact. For the year, he's slashing .243/.339/.359 with six home runs, 31 RBI, 35 runs scored and no stolen bases across 85 contests.