The Blue Jays reinstated Turner from the paternity list Saturday.

After spending three days away from the team for the birth of his child, Turner will return to his role as Toronto's primary designated hitter. The 39-year-old has slashed .250/.359/.375 on the season, though he boasts a 1.009 OPS over his last nine contests. Addison Barger was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.