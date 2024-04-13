Turner is not in Saturday's lineup against the Rockies.
This will be Turner's third day out of the lineup thus far this season, as the Jays look to keep the veteran fresh. He is hitting .350 with one home run, seven runs and five RBI in 40 at-bats. Daniel Vogelbach is starting at designated hitter and batting cleanup against righty Dakota Hudson.
