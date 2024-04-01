Turner went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, double and a walk, driving in four runs and scoring two.

Turner had collected just one hit in the first three games of the season but tripled that figure Sunday. He drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single in the first, then added a two-RBI double in the third and a solo homer in the fifth. The 39-year-old off-season signing from Boston is the primary third baseman for the Blue Jays and can still bring it at the plate after hitting .276 with 23 homers and 96 RBI last season