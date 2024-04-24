Turner is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.
Turner's absence from the lineup looks to be nothing more than a routine maintenance day after the 39-year-old had started in each of the Blue Jays' last nine games. Daniel Vogelbach will fill in for Turner as Toronto's designated hitter.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Justin Turner: Cracks homer in victory•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Turner: Three hits, three RBI in win•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Turner: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Turner: On bench Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Turner: Reaches four times in win•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Turner: Homers, drives in four•