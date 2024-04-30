Turner went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a solo home run during Monday's 6-5 win over the Royals.

Turner dominated Royals starter Jonathan Bowlan -- who was making his second-career start -- notching both home runs off him in the first and third innings. The contest doubled Turner's 2024 home run total and was his first multi-homer game since June of 2023. Through 28 games, Turner is slashing .311/.390/.533 with 15 RBI and 15 runs scored.