Turner is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against Minnesota.
With the Twins sending out right-hander Bailey Ober for the series finale Sunday, the lefty-hitting Daniel Vogelbach will serve as the DH and bat sixth. Turner has gone hitless over his last three games and is 3-for-30 with two runs and one RBI in May.
