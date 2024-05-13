Turner is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.
After going 1-for-22 over his last five starts to bring his season average down to .250, Turner will end up getting two days off to take a mental reset. Daniel Vogelbach will make a second straight start as the Blue Jays' designated hitter while Turner rests.
