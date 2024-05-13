Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Turner is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles due to an illness, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Turner's absence from the lineup for Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Twins was believed to be for maintenance purposes while he was in the midst of a 1-for-22 slump at the plate over his previous five starts, but he's apparently a victim of the bug that seems to be making its way around the Toronto clubhouse. He'll be on the bench for a second straight day Monday, while George Springer and Kevin Kiermaier are out of the lineup for the third and fourth time, respectively, in the four games due to illnesses of their own.