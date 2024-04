Turner went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Sunday's 5-0 victory over Colorado.

Turner made his mark early Sunday, notching an RBI-single in the first inning. He later added an RBI-double in the fourth frame before driving in another run on a base-knock in the fifth inning. Turner has now recorded at least one hit in six consecutive games, batting .526 with three doubles, four RBI and three runs scored over those contests.