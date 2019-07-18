Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Gives up run in return

Giles entered Wednesday's game in a non-save situation in the eighth inning, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over an inning of relief while striking out one.

The run ended up being costly -- without it, the Jays would have tied the game in the top of the ninth -- but it was at least encouraging to see Giles back on the mound. Assuming he's over the nerve irritation in his elbow that had kept him on the shelf since July 4, the right-hander should resume his closing duties for Toronto, although trade rumors continue to circle him.