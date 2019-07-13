Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Nerve inflammation in elbow
Giles is day-to-day with nerve inflammation in his elbow that he apparently suffered while getting a massage over the All-Star break, Gregor Chisholm of the Toronto Star reports.
We should be skeptical of the Blue Jays' claim that Giles is day-to-day, given the nature and location of the injury and the fact that Toronto would probably like to trade their closer before the deadline if possible. The Blue Jays had a save situation Saturday, and Daniel Hudson picked up the save, but not before allowing a run on two hits and a walk in 1.1 innings.
