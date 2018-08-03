Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Will eventually close

Jays manager John Gibbons plans to eventually use Giles as their closer, but only after he first pitches in a lower-leverage spot first, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.CA reports.

Giles believes his brief demotion to Triple-A allowed him to regain his slider as an effective out pitch. "I got a great feel for my slider when I got demoted to triple-A, I got my slider back, now it's about me establishing my fastball better to make me more successful," he said. "Knowing that guys are going to ambush me early, I've got to be more prepared."