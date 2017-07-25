Dermody was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Dermody has been a solid relief arm for the Bisons this season, amassing a 3.29 ERA and a 37:9 K:BB in 41 innings of work. With Danny Barnes (shoulder) landing on the disabled list Tuesday, Dermody will replace him on the active roster to fill the void in the bullpen, although it's unlikely that the latter will fill as integral of a role moving forward given his one disastrous performance earlier in the season.