Dermody (0-1) took the loss Thursday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk over four innings in a 10-3 loss against Cleveland. He struck out one and was designated for assignment after the game, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Dermody was brought up from Triple-A Worcester to make his first big-league appearance of the year, and it didn't go very smoothly. He was pulled early after allowing two home runs to Jose Ramirez and won't stick around with the big club. Dermody has a 4.50 ERA across 44 innings for Worcester this year and is likely to return to the affiliate, assuming he goes unclaimed on waivers.