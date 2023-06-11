The Red Sox outrighted Dermody to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

In an effort to afford the other members of the rotation an additional day of rest, the Red Sox summoned Dermody from Worcester to make a spot start in Thursday's series finale in Cleveland. The journeyman southpaw proceeded to throw four innings and gave up three earned runs on four hits and one walk in a losing effort, then was booted off the 40-man roster a day later when the Red Sox reinstated outfielder Adam Duvall from the injured list. As expected, Dermody passed through waivers unclaimed, so he'll stick around in the organization and will presumably settle back into a rotation spot for Worcester.