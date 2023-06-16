The Red Sox released Dermody on Friday, Sean McAdam of The Springfield Republican reports.

Less than a week after being sent outright to Triple-A Worcester, Dermody will now look to latch on with a new organization. The 32-year-old lefty has been struggling heavily as of late, allowing three runs across four innings in his lone MLB start June 8 and 11 runs over 14 innings in his last three minor-league appearances. Dermody was having a decent season in Worcester before slumping, so it's very possible another organization signs him to a minor-league deal.