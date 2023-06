Dermody will be promoted from Triple-A Worcester ahead of his start Thursday against the Guardians, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Dermody holds a 5.60 ERA and 1.39 WHIP through 27.1 innings in his major-league career, and Thursday will mark his first MLB start. The 32-year-old lefty hasn't been anything special in the minors this season (4.50 ERA and 1.34 WHIP through 44 IP), but his 47:9 K:BB is rather impressive.