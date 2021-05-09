The Blue Jays recalled Pearson from Triple-A Buffalo ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Astros.

Reliever Rafael Dolis (calf) was moved to the 10-day injured list to clear a spot on the active roster for Pearson, who will be making his 2021 debut for the Blue Jays after a spring groin injury sidelined him for the first month-plus of the season. Pearson worked 3.2 innings and covered 78 pitches in his most recent outing at Triple-A on May 4, so he should be stretched out enough to handle a typical starter's workload Sunday.