Pearson will begin the season on the Blue Jays' 26-man roster.

The 27-year-old right-hander still has a big fastball, averaging 97.9 mph over 42.2 big-league innings last season, but Pearson only managed a 4.85 ERA and 43:18 K:BB. With Jordan Romano (elbow) and Erik Swanson (forearm) on the IL to kick off the campaign, there's a spot in the Opening Day bullpen for Pearson, but he hasn't been mentioned by manager John Schneider as a candidate to fill in for Romano in the ninth inning and will likely work in lower-leverage situations.