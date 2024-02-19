Pearson is attempting to add a split-finger fastball to his arsenal, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

"We're still working on it, but he threw some really good ones today that could be really effective at the major-league level," pitching coach Pete Walker said Sunday. Injuries and control issues have prevented Pearson from reaching his ceiling, but the 27-year-old right-hander still features premium fastball velocity (96th percentile last season) and is trying to find himself as a high-leverage reliever. Toronto's bullpen picture is crowded and Pearson still has a minor-league option left, however, so he might need to dominate this spring to make the Opening Day roster.