Royals' Nate Pearson: Nails down second save

Pearson secured the save against the Cubs on Saturday, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks in one innings. He struck out two.

It's worth noting Steven Cruz, who seemed to have taken over as Kansas City's favorite for saves lately, worked ahead of Pearson on Saturday in the eighth inning for a hold. Pearson has handled a save opportunity in back-to-back appearances, suggesting he's in the conversation for high-leverage work as well. Through 25.2 innings for the Royals and Astros, the right-hander has a 2.81 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 20:14 K:BB with two saves in three chances.